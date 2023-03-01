PCB issues poll schedule after seven years

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has released an election plan for the conduct of polls in eight wards on March 30. PCB’s announcement has come after its Khadki counterpart published the poll schedule a few days ago. The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has released an election plan for the conduct of polls in eight wards on March 30. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Elections are held in Pune and Khadki cantonment boards after nearly seven years as the latter will go to polls on April 30. The two cantonments are part of the 57 boards that will hold elections as per the official notification from the Ministry of Defence. However, the Dehu Road Cantonment Board does not find mention in the official notification.

The PCB notification states that publication of notice regarding elections as per Rule 20 of Cantonment Electoral Rules 2007 were published on March 1 while the last date of receipt of application for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls have to be completed by March 3.

The last date and time for withdrawal of candidature without forfeiture of security deposit has been fixed before 4 pm on March 24. The polls will be held between 7 am to 6 pm on March 30 and counting and declaration of results will be either on the same day from 10 pm onwards or the next day from 8 am onwards as per the decision by the returning officer.

Returning officer will consider and allot the choice of symbols expressed by candidates and the official’s decision will be final. When more contesting candidate have indicated their preference for one symbol, the decision will be taken by lot.