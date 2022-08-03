PCB submits proposal to DGDE seeking commercial leasing of Golibar maidan
Faced with the worst financial crisis in its history, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has decided to monetise its vacant, underutilised land assets to meet its burgeoning revenue deficit of over Rs500 crore. The board administration has submitted a proposal for the asset monetisation of Golibar maidan, seeking its lease for a period of 30 years.
Due to shrinking central funds and non-refund of GST dues pending since 2017, the board is finding it difficult to run daily affairs and citizen governance. Former administrators, too, had signalled that the board had already entered bankruptcy phase and that all civic amenities had been thrown out-of-gear.
Chief executive officer (CEO) of the PCB, Subrat Pal, confirmed to Hindustan Times that in the wake of the ongoing financial crisis, the board has prepared a proposal for asset monetisation of its real estate. “The asset monetisation programme entails leasing out underutilised vacant assets on a priority basis to seek revenue for the board to tide over the financial crisis. The board will benefit by leasing out top-level assets which will bring in much needed revenue for the board. The proposal has been submitted to the director-general of defence estates (DGDE) office, seeking change of purpose of Golibar maidan land. After getting the necessary approval, the tendering process will begin. The board does not have the power to change the purpose of the land and the proposal has been submitted to the competent authority for approval. Such projects are called remunerative projects which can be commercially developed for bringing revenue for the board and the same can be utilised for development projects,” he said.
Cantonment experts are of the view that if given on short- and long-term leases to private parties for commercial gains, surplus, unused and underused non-core assets in the nature of land and buildings in the cantonment area can lead to robust revenue generation for the board administration.
Whereas advocate Netraprakash Bhog said, “Once Golibar maidan is leased to private hands, it will be the end of the public amenity and will lead to the rise of private control of public assets. Where will the children go to play and where will citizens take their morning and evening walks. The government wants to monetise the unutilised land and generate revenue but this will lead to denial of public freedom. Once it is leased out, it becomes a private property and there is need for a public amenity space in every city and state.”
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
Elderly couple attacked in their village home in Prayagraj, 1 dead
An elderly man was bludgeoned to death and his seriously injured at their house at Judapur Dandu village under Soraon police station in trans-Ganga area of the district on Tuesday morning. Police suspects that the duo was attacked on Monday night. Neerja's has been admitted to the hospital and an FIR registered against unidentified miscreants, police said. Prem's neighbor Amaresh Mishra went in and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood on the floor.
Stubble burning: Punjab, Haryana asked to ensure supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation
New Delhi The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to formulate a policy to ensure continuous supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation and co-firing in thermal power plants. Paddy straw burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Punjab generates around 20 million tonnes of paddy straw annually.
Police arrest four for snatching gold chains during palkhi processions
The Pune police crime branch unit no 6 has arrested four persons for chain snatching during palkhi processions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been identified as Shankar Shivaji Pawar (23), Mahendra Suresh Argade (26), Nitin Chagan Kakade (22) and Prashant Chagan Tak (26) from Pathardi in Ahmednagar district. Police recovered 24 tola golden ornaments worth Rs 12,24,000 and two mobile sets worth Rs 1,30,000 from the accused.
Proposed electricity bill: Power men to hold nationwide protests on August 9
Power employees will hold protests at all the districts headquarters in the country on August 9, the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, to protest the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and will proceed on strike the day the Centre moves the bill in Parliament, A decision in this regard was taken in the national convention convened by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) in Delhi on Tuesday.
