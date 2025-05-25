PCMC approves multi-speciality cancer hospital in Thergaon  

In a major decision aimed at boosting healthcare infrastructure in the twin city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) approved a 100-bed multi-speciality cancer hospital in Thergaon under the public-private partnership (PPP) model on Friday, the officials said. PCMC okays 100-bed multi-speciality cancer hospital in Thergaon under public-private partnership (PPP) model. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This decision was taken during the Standing Committee meeting headed by PCMC municipal commissioner, Shekhar Singh. The proposed hospital will operate on a build-finance-operate (BFO) model and is expected to provide advanced cancer treatment facilities to citizens, reducing the need to travel to other cities. The Standing Committee also approved several civic development projects besides the cancer hospital.

The meeting was attended by additional municipal commissioners—Vijaykumar Khorate and Trupti Sandbhor, city secretary Chandrakant Indalkar, along with several other heads of departments.

Commenting on the development, commissioner, Singh, said, “Apart from the cancer hospital, the Standing Committee also approved water supply and drainage improvement works across several areas such as Bhosari, Dighi-Bopkhel, Pimple Gurav, and Shantinagar.”

Dr Laxman Gophane, PCMC health chief said, “The standing committee has approved the hospital, and the work will be started within a month. It will take around two to three weeks to complete the agreement process. Once the agreement is completed, the work order will be issued.”