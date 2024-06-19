 PCMC closes contaminated water line that triggered cholera outbreak  - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
PCMC closes contaminated water line that triggered cholera outbreak 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 20, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The PCMC reported its first cases of Cholera infection in a 19-year-old youth on June 8, and to date, ten patients have been diagnosed with Cholera

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has identified and closed the contaminated drinking water line that led to the Cholera outbreak in Dhawade vasti, Bhosari. During its surveillance, authorities identified over 133 patients with Cholera symptoms.  

Following the outbreak, a field hospital has been set up at Dhawade vasti and health teams have started door-to-door surveys to identify the patients. (HT PHOTO)
Following the outbreak, a field hospital has been set up at Dhawade vasti and health teams have started door-to-door surveys to identify the patients.

The PCMC reported its first cases of Cholera infection in a 19-year-old youth on June 8, and to date, ten patients have been diagnosed with Cholera. Out of these 10 cholera patients, six are admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and four patients are receiving care at New Bhosari Hospital.  

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said the condition of all ten cholera patients is stable and they are under observation.  

“A joint surveillance was conducted by PCMC Health Department and Water supply department in the entire area. During the survey, a contaminated water line was found which has been closed,” he said.  

Following the outbreak, a field hospital has been set up at Dhawade vasti and health teams have started door-to-door surveys to identify the patients. The PCMC health team has visited over 14,000 houses and examined over 39,000 people living in Dhawade vasti. 

Dr Abhaychandra Dadewar, assistant health officer, PCMC, said, “These patients have been provided with the required medical management on an OPD basis and have been called up for follow-up. “Around 20 patients out of these 133 patients with severe symptoms, have been admitted at YCMH, New Bhosari and New Talera hospital.”  

Shrikant Savane, joint deputy city engineer and head of the water supply department of PCMC, said, “We have covered the entire water lines in this area. A series of water sample batches have been sent to the laboratory. The reports from the laboratory area are awaited.” 

News / Cities / Pune / PCMC closes contaminated water line that triggered cholera outbreak 
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
