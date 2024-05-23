PCMC files FIR against owners, advertisers of 24 illegal hoardings

Coming down heavily on unauthorised hoardings, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has lodged an FIR against the owners of 24 illegal hoardings, owners of the land where these hoardings have been put up, and the advertisers. This is the first time that action has been initiated against advertisers using illegal hoardings for publicity, the officials said. The illegal hoardings were identified during a survey conducted by the PCMC between May 15 and 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The FIR has been lodged under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860; section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 1995; and sections 244 and 245 of the Municipal Act 1888 at the Pimpri police station on Wednesday.

The illegal hoardings were identified during a survey conducted by the PCMC between May 15 and 20. The civic body has removed nine illegal hoardings while 11 were removed by the hoarding owners after the PCMC directive.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal hoardings. An FIR has been lodged against the owners of all the identified hoardings and we will remove every unauthorised structure identified. We are implementing a new structural audit format that clarifies instructions and assigns responsibility, ensuring hoarding owners cannot evade accountability. The regular surveys and action against them will be a continuous process and not a one-time gimmick.”

Chandrakant Indalkar, joint commissioner, PCMC, said, “The removal of illegal hoardings and lodging of an FIR marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to uphold civic order and safety. Our teams worked diligently to dismantle these structures, and we will continue our efforts to monitor and regulate hoardings across the city.”

The PCMC has not only been targeting illegal hoardings but has also identified 341 hoardings the sizes of which exceed the permitted limits as per their licenses. Deputy commissioner Sandip Khot stated that the owners of these hoardings will receive notices to either rectify the sizes of the hoardings or face demolition of these hoardings.

Last week, the PCMC filed an FIR against two individuals at the MIDC Bhosari police station after a hoarding collapsed in Moshi on May 16. An offence has been registered against 72 people which includes 24 landowners, 24 hoarding owners and 24 advertisers.

PCMC urges advertisers & landowners to ensure safety compliance

The PCMC has called on advertisers and landowners to adhere to regulations to prevent hazards and ensure public safety. The civic body has stressed that advertisers and landowners should ensure that hoarding owners have obtained proper permissions from the sky signs and licenses department of the PCMC before erecting hoardings on their properties. Non-compliance or violation of rules will result in legal action against the concerned hoarding owners, landowners and advertisers. The PCMC has emphasised the importance of these measures to avoid potential damage and loss of life.