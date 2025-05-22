PCMC launches initiative to promote inclusive urban development as part of City Livelihood Action Plan

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday launched an ambitious initiative to empower weaker sections and promote inclusive urban development as part of the City Livelihood Action Plan (C-LAP), officials said. These discussions will guide the preparation of the C-LAP, which is being developed under the Government of India’s Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Under this initiative, a two-day series of focused group discussions with key stakeholders including government officials, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private sector representatives and academic institutions has already commenced on Wednesday, May 21, officials said.

These discussions will guide the preparation of the C-LAP, which is being developed under the Government of India’s Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). The C-LAP will address city-specific livelihood needs and help chart a roadmap for skills’ development, self-employment, and socio-economic resilience for vulnerable communities, they said.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said that this initiative is a crucial step toward inclusive and sustainable urban growth. “The C-LAP will help create a skilled and resilient workforce, enable dignified livelihoods, and ensure that no section of society is left behind. The learnings and outcomes will also be shared with the state government,” he said.

According to officials, a comprehensive sample survey will be conducted from May 26 to May 31 across the city to ensure that the plan remains rooted in ground realities. This survey will capture demographic, economic, and occupational data—focusing on informal workers; slumdwellers; households run by women; persons with disabilities (PwDs); and the transgender community, they said.

What is C-LAP?

The City Livelihood Action Plan is being prepared under the central government’s Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). Recognising that livelihood needs vary from city to city, the C-LAP will take into account Pimpri-Chinchwad’s unique socio-economic and geographic context. The plan will provide a roadmap for enhancing income-generating opportunities through policy interventions, entrepreneurship support, skilling programmes, and social protection measures.

Institutional mechanism

A City Livelihood Task Force (CLTF) has been constituted under the PCMC’s leadership to drive the C-LAP’s formulation and implementation. This task force comprises representatives from government agencies, NGOs, the private sector and academia. The CLTF will guide policymaking, coordinate funding, monitor progress, and ensure alignment between various schemes and implementing partners.

Target beneficiaries

Urban poor and residents of informal settlements

Women and women-led households

Persons with disabilities, senior citizens, transgender persons and migrant workers

Informal workers such as construction labourers, domestic workers, drivers, and rickshaw pullers