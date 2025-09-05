PCMC makes students teachers for a day

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC’s) Education department organised Teacher’s Day celebration in the hall of the PCMC office by inviting select students from 134 civic-run schools to become teachers to civic officials, in a programme named ‘Come, Get Schooled’. PCMC organised Teacher’s Day celebration in the hall of its office by inviting students from 134 civic-run schools to become teachers to municipal officials. (HT)

Leading by example, municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh sat down to a lesson on the concept of friction, demonstrated through hands-on experiments by the children. Singh recounted his experience: “Their curiosity shows us how knowledge can be absorbed in the simplest ways. This experience reminded us of our own school days and taught us how such initiatives can give positive direction to society.”

In class after class, young students, donning the role of a teacher, confidently explained subjects ranging from science to literature. Hindi lessons came alive with interactive theatre, as officials read out roles from the play, ‘Vaaris Kaun’, while in Marathi class, the students, by connecting literature with reality, explained the problem of river pollution, alluding to the Pavana River Rejuvenation project.

“These were not just academic lessons but life lessons. The students’ creativity and confidence reflect how ready the next generation is to lead responsibly,” said additional commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil.

The programme ended with Singh and Patil honouring the ‘young teachers’ with roses and books. Assistant commissioner (Education), Kiran Kumar More, said, “Every class felt like a new journey of knowledge. The level of imagination and experimentation were inspiring. Initiatives like this make the learning process more powerful for children.”