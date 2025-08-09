Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

PCMC razes 187 structures in anti-encroachment drive

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 04:12 am IST

The action that will continue in the coming days will help in implementing the road widening plan, say officials

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has demolished 187 unauthorised constructions measuring 3.35 lakh square feet during the month-long drive launched on July 9, said officials on Friday.

The anti-encroachment department and zonal demolition task force razed 98 RCC (reinforced cement concrete) structures, 69 tin sheds and 20 illegal kiosks. (HT PHOTO)
The anti-encroachment department and zonal demolition task force razed 98 RCC (reinforced cement concrete) structures, 69 tin sheds and 20 illegal kiosks. (HT PHOTO)

The instructions issued by municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh on July 9 had warned officials of suspension if they failed to act against illegal constructions and encroachments in the twin town.

“The anti-encroachment department and zonal demolition task force razed 98 RCC (reinforced cement concrete) structures, 69 tin sheds and 20 illegal kiosks,” said Atul Patil, head, PCMC anti-encroachment department. The action was taken between July 9 and August 7.

Maharashtra Security Force, police personnel, labourers and support staff, besides heavy machinery, including 12 poclain machines and 20 excavators, were used during the drive targeting areas such as Chikhali, Talawde, Wakad and Tathawde, and other places, he said.

“The action that will continue in the coming days will help in implementing the road widening plan,” he said.

News / Cities / Pune / PCMC razes 187 structures in anti-encroachment drive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On