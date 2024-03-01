PCMC sets up plant to combat pollution in Indrayani River

PUNE To combat pollution in the Indrayani River, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up an effluent treatment plant (ETP) with a capacity of 3 MLD (million litre per day) at Kudalwadi, which effectively treats sewage, preventing chemically contaminated water from entering the river. While trial runs of the plant had started in December last year, it has now been made fully operational, officials said on Thursday. To combat pollution in Indrayani River, PCMC has set up an effluent treatment plant at Kudalwadi. (HT)

A recent report by the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) raised concerns about the pollution levels in the river, categorising it as Class 3. Identifying Kudalwadi as the primary contributor of pollution, the report highlighted the discharge of chemical water, oil and grease from industrial factories, godowns and unauthorised businesses in the Chikhali-Kudalwadi-Jadhavwadi area.

In response to the directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the PCMC initiated proactive measures to address the issue. Initially, encroachments along the drain at Kudalwadi-Jadhavwadi were cleared to facilitate the construction of the ETP, officials said.

They said that to encourage reuse of treated water, the PCMC implemented a system to fill tankers with processed water within five minutes. This initiative aims to provide free non-drinking water to citizens, residents, construction professionals, and businesses in the area, thereby reducing their reliance on polluted river water for non-potable purposes.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, said, “Protecting the Indrayani River is a top priority for the PCMC. By implementing sustainable solutions such as the ETP and promoting the reuse of treated water, we are addressing pollution and ensuring the wellbeing of our community and the environment.”

Sanjay Kulkarni, joint city engineer, environment department, PCMC, said, “Successful implementation of the ETP signifies an important milestone in our efforts to combat river pollution. We are taking proactive steps towards environmental conservation by working with stakeholders and utilising innovative solutions.”