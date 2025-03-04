PCMC to implement action plan to ease traffic congestion at 25 busy junctions

Even as Pimpri-Chinchwad is growing by leaps and bounds, major junctions and arterial roads in the twin city have turned into chokepoints, increasing travel times and raising road safety concerns. To address this problem, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to implement a comprehensive action plan at 25 busy junctions, said officials. The objective is to ease daily commute time and create a more efficient urban mobility system, officials said. (HT PHOTO)

To begin with, the PCMC has identified 25 busy junctions known to witness daily traffic congestion and chaos based on Google Maps traffic data, consultations with the traffic police, and inputs from citizen forums. To ease traffic woes at these junctions, the civic body will develop missing link roads, parallel routes, roundabout designs, and flyover expansions as part of its comprehensive action plan. The objective is to ease daily commute time and create a more efficient urban mobility system, officials said.

Missing link roads will be developed to provide seamless alternative routes and reduce dependence on congested highways. Over 11.36 km of missing link roads are currently under development of which roads in critical areas such as Kaspate Chowk, Pimpri-Kalewadi Road, Adarsh Nagar (Kiwale) and Bhatnagar will be completed on priority. Besides, 34 new development plan (DP) roads covering 48.94 km are being developed at an estimated cost of ₹809.78 crore to improve traffic circulation in newly developing areas. Furthermore, roads will be redesigned with some roads to be expanded at Mukai Chowk, Triveni Nagar, and Krishna Nagar to minimise delays caused by signal stoppages. A new rotary has been planned at M M Chowk in Kalewadi to ease congestion. Meanwhile, a signal-free corridor from Godown Chowk to Bhakti Shakti Junction on Spine Road is under development for uninterrupted traffic movement.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, stressed on the corporation’s commitment to urban mobility and said, “Traffic congestion has been a growing challenge for Pimpri-Chinchwad. Our action plan is focused on implementing practical, long-term solutions, including missing link roads, improved junction designs, and better alternative routes. Residents can expect significant improvements in their daily commute as we accelerate these projects.”

As part of its long-term vision, the PCMC is integrating its mobility plan with public transport improvements and pedestrian and cycling infrastructure under the Harit Setu initiative. This approach will ensure a well-connected, sustainable urban transport network, benefitting vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists alike.

A senior official said, “To further alleviate congestion, flyover extensions and grade separators are being developed at Dange Chowk and M M Chowk, facilitating smoother transit across high-traffic zones. Additionally, the PCMC has undertaken an anti-encroachment drive to free-up road space, particularly in Wakad (Datta Mandir Road) where 55 shops and 19 temporary sheds were cleared.”