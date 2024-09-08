 PCMC to track data for road repairs  - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
PCMC to track data for road repairs 

ByVicky Pathare 
Sep 08, 2024 06:56 AM IST

The consultancy assignment for this project requires firms with significant experience in urban road maintenance management and automated road surveys

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will soon launch an innovative road survey project to track data about repeated road repairs, expenses, accountability, and methods used for road repair.  

This initiative is a crucial step toward improving infrastructure and enhancing road safety.   (HT PHOTO)
This initiative is a crucial step toward improving infrastructure and enhancing road safety.   (HT PHOTO)

The PCMC from this year will implement a system to track the repair work of all roads using a Geographic Information System (GIS). A survey starting November 2024 be conducted post-monsoon to maintain a record of road repair and binding accountability on the contractor and respective Engineer. In cases of damage to the same road and location within three years the same has to be mandatorily fixed by the contractor free of cost. Pimpri-Chinchwad’s road network, spanning approximately 1700 km, will undergo thorough evaluation through visual inspections and structural assessments, ensuring that preventive maintenance measures are identified and prioritized.  

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, emphasised the importance of this project, stating, “This initiative marks a major milestone in PCMC’s commitment to providing well-maintained and safe roadways. By using automated technology and GIS-based systems, we can ensure timely interventions, optimise budget allocations, and fix accountability on both contractors and officials for the quality of road construction.”  

The consultancy assignment for this project requires firms with significant experience in urban road maintenance management and automated road surveys. This initiative is a crucial step toward improving infrastructure and enhancing road safety.  

Makarand Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, added, “The use of advanced technology for road assessment will allow us to improve the efficiency of our maintenance efforts. This project will provide accurate, real-time data on road conditions and enable us to tackle problem areas before they escalate.” 

© 2024 HindustanTimes
