Petrol pump robbery bid foiled in Pune, seven arrested

Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pune city police has foiled a petrol pump robbery bid with the arrest of seven history-sheeters
PUNE: Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pune city police has foiled a petrol pump robbery bid with the arrest of seven history-sheeters.
According to the police, acting on a tip-off of an attempt to rob the petrol pump at Platinum building in Mangalwar peth, police arrested the accused after laying a trap.
The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar Dinesh Mahatu (35) of Bihar, Azadkumar Rakeshkumar Mahatu (25) of Bihar, Vijay Gagandev Mahatu (29) of Purani Delhi, Abodhkumar Mahatu (19) of Bihar, Chandankumar Mahatu (22) of Bihar, Avinashkumar Dhirendar (22) of Bihar and Sureshkumar Mahatu (20) of New Delhi.
Police officials said that during interrogation it was found that the accused were part of an interstate gang. Police seized 20 mobile phones worth ₹1.07 lakh from their possession stolen during their train journey from Delhi–Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai-Gujarat. Two mobiles were stolen from Pune.
Around eight criminal cases for robbery are registered at Delhi and Secunderabad against the prime accused Vijay Gagandev and Ashok Kumar.
Samarth police station have registered a case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code against the accused.
Miscreants loot petrol pump in Pune
Two miscreants looted around Rs 20,000 cash from the counter of a petrol pump near Bhumkar chowk in Narhe area of Pune city around 1:30 am on Tuesday, police said. Employee Tushar Nitin Kagade (18) of Ambegaon, Shantkumar Patil (24) of Narhe and Prasad Shendkar (20) of Ambegaon sustained injuries and the accused escaped after committing the crime. A Sinhagad police station team reached the spot and launched a hunt to apprehend the accused.
Uddhav displays camaraderie with allies since fall of MVA regime
Appearing publicly with Thackeray's allies for the first time since he stepped down as chief minister two months ago, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday sent out a strong message to the Devendra Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde government that the three constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi are together come what may. “The MVA is united, and we are not divided,” Thackeray said.
Dr Babasaheb tech varsity regional centre inaugurated at SPPU
Pune: Governor and Chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on Tuesday. Similar regional centres would be set up at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai. SPPU and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and others were present.
Porn films racket: Raj Kundra files for discharge
Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra has sought discharge from the pornography case registered by Mumbai police for allegedly developing a mobile application to run the racket. Kundra was named a key accused in the pornography case and was arrested on July 19 last year along with 10 other people. He was released on bail two months later. The police claimed that the app was used to upload pornographic content.
GMRT catches rare cosmic tango of radio galaxies
A rare cosmic spectacle – two galaxies performing a tango (dance) – has been discovered by an international team led by Indian radio astronomers. The discovery was made recently using the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located near Khodad village about 80 km north of Pune. This front-ranking radio telescope was built and is being operated as an international facility by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune, of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
