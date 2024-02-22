Pharma unit raided in Pune MD drug case operated sans FDA licence

The Earth Chem Laboratories, the pharmaceutical unit at MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) Kurkumbh allegedly found manufacturing banned Mephedrone (MD) drug, was operating without the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licence. The firm procured raw materials to manufacture the banned drug by claiming to make 25 types of drugs and medicines, said officials. The Pune police on Tuesday morning raided the unit and seized 700kg of MD, also known as ‘meow meow’, worth ₹ 1,400 crore and 400kg of the banned drug worth ₹ 800 crore was confiscated from Delhi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune police on Tuesday morning raided the unit and seized 700kg of MD, also known as ‘meow meow’, worth ₹1,400 crore and 400kg of the banned drug worth ₹800 crore was confiscated from Delhi.

In the ongoing anti-narcotics action, the Pune police have seized 1,100 kg of MD drugs worth ₹2,200 crore and several arrests have been made till date, the officials said.

The police have written to FDA and MIDC requesting action against the unit. FDA on Wednesday replied to the Pune police stating that the unit never approached them for getting licence.

According to the officials, the pharma unit procured environment clearance in 2022. Earth Chem Laboratories on paper had mentioned that the unit manufactures 25 drugs used in treatment for HIV, blood pressure, diabetes, anti-bacterial, Covid-19, herpes, and painkillers amongst others.

SV Pratapwar, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region, said, “The Earth Chem Laboratories was operating illegally and without permission from us. The unit never approached us for licence. We routinely inspect licenced units in our jurisdiction. The unit claims to manufacture drugs but none of its medicine is available in the market. It was not on our radar as it was not a licenced unit.”