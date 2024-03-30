PhD guide booked in Pune for accepting bribe

An 59-year-old PhD guide of Babu Raoji Gholap College’s economic department has been booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking bribe from a PhD scholar to approve his thesis. A process to register cases against the accused is underway at Sangvi police station under. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Shakuntala Nivrutti Mane, who works at the head of the department (economics), at the Babu Raoji Gholap Gholap College in Sangvi.

She was appointed as a PhD guide of a scholar by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). She is an expert in micro economics, demography and banking.

ACB officials said that the complainant is a PhD scholar who had submitted his thesis through student’s log in ID. Once it was received by the accused she demanded ₹25,000 to edit suggestions and to final approval the thesis.

The complainant approached ACB Pune division and registered a complaint against the guide Mane.

Accordingly on Tuesday, ACB officials verified the complaint.

“After the complaint was verified, we laid a trap on Saturday at Baburaoji Gholap college where Mane was caught red handed while taking a bribe of ₹20,000 as a first instalment from the complainant,” said the officer.

Mane was taken into custody and a process to register cases against her was going on at Sangvi police station under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.