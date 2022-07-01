PhD students demand cancellation of fee hike by SPPU
The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU’s) decision to double the fees for PhD programmes from this academic year has not gone down well with students and student unions. It is felt that when most students have already been struggling financially for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hike will only worsen their plight. So much so that students have now demanded cancellation of the fee hike even as student unions have warned of a protest if the decision is not rescinded.
According to a recent circular issued by the SPPU pertaining to PhD programmes, the annual fees for PhD have increased by Rs3,500 while the coursework fees have increased by around Rs5,000. So, total PhD fees starting this academic year will be Rs26,000 instead of Rs13,500 in 2020-21 if the hike is implemented. The hike includes gymkhana and NSS fees.
Tushar Patil Nimbhorekar, a research student, rued, “The SPPU’s decision is wrong and that too when the students are getting stable after a gap of two years. Most of us have suffered financially and some of us have lost our parents or family members so this hike in fees is illegal. Our demand therefore is to immediately cancel the fee hike for which we have submitted our demand letter to the SPPU pro vice-chancellor.”
Whereas one of the senior office-bearers from the university’s administration department on condition of anonymity said, “The hike was announced before the pandemic but was put on hold due to Covid-19 and students are now taking objection. Rather than cancelling the fee hike for this academic year, we will explore alternate options.”
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics