‘Photograph of eve teasers to be displayed on banners’ 

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has stated that flex boards and banners featuring images of road romeos harassing women will be displayed across the city and they will be paraded in front of locals. Kumar’s announcement comes as a warning to all those who commit crimes against women including passing lewd remarks and molestation during the upcoming Ganesh festival. In the past, there have been cases of eve teasing and the CP has assured to beef up police personnel to ensure the safety and security of women during the festival. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Taking about the same, CP Kumar on Sunday said, “We will put up the photographs of those who pass comments on women and girls on flexes so that it acts as a deterrent. We will also carry out a public parade of such persons so that they don’t dare to repeat such offences in future.”

The city is likely to witness an influx of Indian and foreign tourists to participate in the ten-day Ganesh festival. In the past, there have been cases of eve teasing and the CP has assured to beef up police personnel to ensure the safety and security of women during the festival.

Special women squads, Damini Squad and Marshals will be deployed in civil clothes to prevent incidents of eve teasing and molestation during the festival. The crime branch has also been instructed to prepare a dossier on the rowdies and anti-social elements involved in crimes especially related to Eve teasing, passing lewd comments and molestation during festivities.

The city police will be setting up 18 assistance centres for citizens which will remain operational 24/7. The centres will be manned by a special branch, crime branch, traffic branch and police station personnel. Six crack teams of armed policemen will be centrally positioned and watch towers will be erected for surveillance and heightened security measures.