Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
Pimpri traders foil extortion bid

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 28, 2024 08:12 AM IST

According to the authorities, four individuals entered the marketplace on the pretext of conducting and checking copyright raids, claiming they had received reports of counterfeit goods and tried to extort money from traders

A group of traders successfully thwarted an attempt of extortion by certain officials posing as members of copyright office. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 8:30 pm at Pimpri marketplace.

Former municipal standing committee chairperson Simatai Sawale said, any attempts to harass traders under false raids will not be tolerated. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Former municipal standing committee chairperson Simatai Sawale said, any attempts to harass traders under false raids will not be tolerated. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the authorities, four individuals entered the marketplace on the pretext of conducting and checking copyright raids, claiming they had received reports of counterfeit goods.

Due to the festive season, the market is crowded. Taking advantage of this, the accused tried to threaten the traders and extort money from them. To protest these fake officials, traders gathered and shut down the market as a part of their protest.

Shrichand Asvani, president of the Pimpri Traders Association, along with former municipal standing committee chairperson Simatai Sawale and former corporator Dhanna Asvani rushed to the spot and busted the fake racket. When officials asked them questions, the accused fled from the spot.

Asvani said, “During conducting such raids, representatives of the said company should be present. However, no such representative was present during the incident, and when questioned the officials were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation.’’

Former municipal standing committee chairperson Simatai Sawale said, any attempts to harass traders under false raids will not be tolerated. She further told that they will approach the police for further necessary actions.

Saturday, September 28, 2024
