Pimpri-Chinchwad development plan favours builders: MLC Amit Gorkhe

The newly proposed Development Plan (DP) for Pimpri Chinchwad has come under sharp criticism in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. MLC, Amit Gorkhe, on Wednesday during the ongoing session, strongly demanded the immediate cancellation of the plan, claiming it is designed to benefit builders at the cost of ordinary citizens.

Gorkhe stated the DP is a “well-planned conspiracy against the people” and urged the government to order a high-level probe into the role of officials and consultants involved in drafting the plan.

Gorkhe pointed out that the previous development plan from 1997 had seen only 50 per cent implementation. Despite this, a new DP has been drafted without any meaningful study or public consultation. “The new draft has deliberately kept land owned by builders free from reservations while targeting the homes of poor and middle-class citizens, many of which have been marked under various reservations. The draft has been prepared without involving the mayor, corporators, or local MLAs, and was pushed forward under administrative rule with clear political motives,” he said.

Gorkhe highlighted that over 30,000 objections have been submitted against the draft DP, but the civic administration has paid little attention to them. He raised serious environmental concerns, pointing out that large green zones have been arbitrarily converted into residential zones, putting the ecological balance of the city at risk.

Furthermore, he questioned the credibility of the Geographic Information System (GIS)-based survey conducted by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd., and accused the agency of doing a shoddy job.

Gorkhe also pointed out cases where the municipal corporation granted construction permissions for buildings, only to later mark those same sites under reservations, calling it an outright betrayal of the people.

Citing several local examples, Gorkhe said that in Charholi, hilltops have been shown as residential areas, while in Chinchwad, a burial ground has been planned adjacent to an existing settlement. In Ramnagar, the Shri Ram Temple and surrounding areas have been marked under reservation, putting many poor families at risk of displacement. He strongly objected to the reservation of land for a slaughterhouse near the pilgrimage town of Alandi, saying it hurt religious sentiments.

Responding to the concerns, minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal, assured that no injustice would be done under the new DP.

“Once the objections and suggestions have been received, the planning department will hear them. Around 30,000 objections are said to have been received against the DP. All these objections will be heard by the planning department and go through them. The planning department can suggest changes in the DP and later send it to the government,” she said.

Misal further added, “Even the government has the power to make amendments to the DP. The final decision is taken by the government and the chief minister, and they have the power to make changes if there is injustice or the DP is wrong.”