Pimpri-Chinchwad police crackdown on illegal cricket betting, one held
Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust cricket betting racket centered around South African Cricket League 2024. Anil Rohara found betting on a match. Case registered.
In a significant development, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a cricket betting racket running illegally centered around the ongoing ‘South African Cricket League 2024’.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a targeted operation at a private hotel in Pimpri market area on Thursday, uncovering an illicit betting operation. After an enquiry of accused Anil Rohara, police gave him notice and released him.
Police said the accused was allegedly found betting on a match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants played on January 18.
Police seized ₹2,000 cash, and mobile handsets during the raid.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.