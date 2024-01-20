Pimpri-Chinchwad police crackdown on illegal cricket betting, one held

In a significant development, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a cricket betting racket running illegally centered around the ongoing ‘South African Cricket League 2024’. Police said the accused was allegedly found betting on a match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants played on January 18. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a targeted operation at a private hotel in Pimpri market area on Thursday, uncovering an illicit betting operation. After an enquiry of accused Anil Rohara, police gave him notice and released him.

Police seized ₹2,000 cash, and mobile handsets during the raid.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.