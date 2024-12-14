Plan to shift Kolhapur special IGP office to Pune sparks political row

A letter sent by inspector general of police (IG) Sunil Phulari to the Pune divisional commissioner and the director general of police (DGP) regarding plan to shift the Kolhapur office of special inspector general of police (IGP) to Pune has reignited political debate. The move to shift the Kolhapur special IGP office to Pune has faced strong opposition from the Congress leaders in the past. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the letter dated December 10, Phulari has proposed stationing the Kolhapur special inspector general of police office to Pune, citing administrative and logistical considerations. The official letter states that all government offices in Pune division are located in Pune, except Kolhapur’s special IGP office, and officials from all four districts — Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur — have to visit Kolhapur for meetings and other purposes. Hence, the office should be shifted to centrally-located Pune.

The move to shift the Kolhapur special IGP office to Pune has faced strong opposition from the Congress leaders in the past. The latest letter by Phulari has once again brought the matter to the forefront, sparking discussions among political circles and administrative officials.

Former Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had written to former deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding stationing the special IG office from Kolhapur to Pune. Former MP Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar, former MLA Ram Satpute and MLA Rahul Kul also supported Patil’s stand.

Congress leader Satej Patil said, “Considering the population of Kolhapur district, adjoining boundaries of Goa and Karnataka, a special IG office should be in Kolhapur and should shifted to Pune.”

The demand highlights ongoing questions about regional administration and resource management. With political parties divided on the feasibility and necessity of the move, it remains to be seen whether the proposal will gain traction or be met with further resistance.

The Kolhapur office of special inspector general of police, covering Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Pune rural and Solapur rural, was set up in 1965.