Plastic waste has harmful impact on wildlife around Pune: Experts

Plastic waste poses a severe threat to wildlife in the city, and despite numerous efforts, the issue persists. Recently, after a video went viral on social media, in which a tigress from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is seen removing a plastic bottle from a pond and walking away with it in her mouth, experts have raised concerns about plastic waste and its potential threat for the wildlife. There are several wildlife sanctuaries including Bhimashankar, Mayureshwar, Rehkuri in and around Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Shrinath Kavade, president, Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation, said, “Plastic waste is a serious issue for wild animals around Pune city. This is a common problem in many areas including Bhimashankar, Welhe, Mulshi etc. Even in ghat sections around Pune city piles of plastic waste can be seen.”

“Careless behaviour of tourists is also leading to an increase in risk for animals. I have seen some tourists feeding snacks wrapped in plastic to the monkeys in the ghat section. Also, tourists who carry plastic water bottles, throw it inside the forest area,” said Kavade.

Situated between Deccan Plateau and Western Ghats, Pune is a home for hundreds of wild animals and bird species. There are several wildlife sanctuaries including Bhimashankar, Mayureshwar, Rehkuri in and around Pune.

The districts also hold a reserve forest area of over 700 hectares, as per its stock analysis data, the forest department holds around 8000 hectares of grasslands and over 60,000 hectares of wetlands.

There are also areas categorised as core and protected forest areas. Wild animals like leopard, Indian gaur, Indian gazelle, wolf, hyenas, fox can be seen in the district.

Apart from that various local, migratory and rare birds can also be seen in the district, which make the district as one of the significant biodiversity places in western ghat.

Mihir Godbole, founder and trustee of The Grassland Trust, said, “Grasslands in Pune have a big problem of plastic waste along with medical and construction waste. Currently, we don’t have any intervention to stop it from happening.”

Sachin Punekar, founder, Biosphere, said, “Urbanisation, change in land use, infrastructure development has brought significant change in the biodiversity of Pune district. Earlier our grasslands, forest areas were remote areas with minimal or almost no intervention from humans. But with infrastructure and agricultural growth in areas like Baramati, Indapur which is home of hyenas, blackbucks are affected severely.”

“Now, along with habitat destruction, plastic waste is creating another problem for wildlife , especially waste generated by tourists and commercial entities like hotels. We need to keep a check on this,” he said.

Ranjit Rane, an enthusiastic bird watcher, said, “Of all the intrusive items that humans have introduced in the wild, single use plastics are amongst the most harmful. They not only deface the pristine condition of our forests but are also extremely difficult to remove permanently.”

Steps suggested by experts

- Sensitizing people/ tourists about the plastic waste and its impact on wildlife

- Local bodies, especially Gram panchayats should create a system for disposal of plastic waste generated in their jurisdiction.

- Strict implementation of Forest Protection act and Plastic Waste Management Act

- Concern authorities should keep a strict check on waste management by hotels and other commercial entities along highways and near to nature tourism spots.