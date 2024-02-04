Play staged on ‘Ramleela’: SPPU professor, five students held, get bail

PUNE A professor and five students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) prestigious Lalit Kala Kendra were arrested and later released on bail for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on “Ramleela” that reportedly had controversial scenes and dialogues, police officials said on Saturday. A professor and five students of SPPU’s Lalit Kala Kendra were arrested and later released on bail for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on “Ramleela” that reportedly had controversial scenes and dialogues, police officials said on Saturday. (HT)

The police action came a day after a scuffle broke out inside SPPU campus at Lalit Kala Kendra on Friday evening between students and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists over the play enacted at the centre as a part of competition.

On Saturday, six accused were produced in court and they were released on bail.

The play by the Lalit Kala Kendra, officially called the Centre for Performing Arts, was based on the backstage banter of actors who perform various roles in “Ramleela”, one of the students associated with the centre said. What provoked the right-wing group activists was an act where a character playing Sita is shown smoking on the stage and use of abusive language.

Following the incident, SPPU witnessed some tense moments as various left-leaning student unions gheraoed SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi.

This is the second time in the recent past that the varsity campus has witnessed such incidents as two student groups – Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and ABVP – had in October last year clashed over membership drive.

A statement by SPPU administration read, “As a part of internal practical examination on February 2, at Lalit Kala Kendra, students were performing various plays. It was observed that in one of the plays few sentences were objectionable and hence there was an altercation between students and ABVP...”

“We have received letters from various organisations mentioning that due to the incident religious sentiments were hurt. A truth finding committee under retired district judge has been appointed. After detailed study report of the committee, the university will take necessary administrative actions in the case,” the statement read.

The Chatuhshrungi police on Saturday morning arrested Pravin Bhole, Lalit Kala Kendra department head; and students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi and Yash Chikhle. Bhavesh is screenplay writer of the play while Jay directed it. Prathamesh played the role of Sita, and Rishikesh and Yash acted as Ravan and Laxman on the stage.

“We made the arrests based on a complaint lodged by ABVP city unit president Harshvardhan Harpude under Section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code,” said inspector Ankush Chintaman.

Chintaman said that six persons were arrested at around 3:15pm on Saturday.

The arrested persons were later produced in the court, which remanded them to judicial custody. According to the first information report (FIR), a male artiste portraying Sita is shown in the play as smoking a cigarette and using abusive language.

Defense lawyer Asim Sarode said, the play was part of the curriculum and was written, performed, and directed by the students. “The play was a satire in which students were presenting life of people from various characters in Ramayana. But right-wing activists members created a ruckus during the play. We will approach the high court to squash the illegal FIR against the students.”

The incident unfolded at around 7pm on Friday when the Lalit Kala Kendra organised a series of plays at the SPPU campus. During the third play, students affiliated with ABVP raised objections, alleging objectionable content in the performance.

The complainant alleged that the play based on “Ramayana”, included objectionable language and actions. He highlighted the portrayal of Sita’s character smoking on stage and raised concerns over the depiction of Laxman giving a massage to Ravan.

“Individuals performing various characters related to ‘Ram Katha’ were responsible for hurting the sentiments of Hindus, and hence we have registered a police complaint against them,” Harpude said, adding that when he and his friends approached the stage, they were allegedly attacked and thrashed by those involved in the play.

The police have also invoked Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (riot-related offences), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, besides Sections 116/117 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 against the arrested persons.

Tense situation

To avoid any untoward incident, police have deployed heavy force at SPPU campus after the controversial play led to filing of complaint. This is the second such incident reported on the varsity campus in the past few months. Two student groups – ABVP and SFI — clashed at the SPPU premises over membership drive on October 30.

Lalit Kala Kendra

The Centre for Performing Arts at SPPU, popularly known as Lalit Kala Kendra, was established in 1987. The centre offers courses in performing arts on self-supportive basis. Professional and residential courses in dance, music and theatre on gurukul pattern are also offered to students.