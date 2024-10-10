PM Modi lays foundation stone of Shirdi Airport terminal  

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the new integrated terminal building at the Shirdi Airport in the state via video conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the new integrated terminal building at the Shirdi Airport in the state via video conferencing. (HT)

Revenue Minister and Ahilyanagar district guardian minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, MLA Ashutosh Kale, district collector Siddharam Salimath, Zilla Parishad CEO Ashish Yerekar, Shirdi Airport director Gaurav Upshyam were present at Shirdi Airport.

“Shirdi airport’s new terminal building will provide facilities to Sai Baba’s devotees. This will increase the number of devotees in Shirdi, Shanishinganapur and surrounding areas and will boost tourism development in the state and increase employment opportunities,” said PM Modi.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who was present from Raigad through audio video system said, “The central government has always supported the development of Maharashtra. Shirdi has international importance because of Sri Sai Baba. The estimated cost of this building is ₹645 crores. Cargo service is being set up at Shirdi airport, which will benefit the farmers in the surrounding areas.”

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking through an audio video system from Nagpur said, “The new integrated terminal building of Shirdi International Airport will put the city of Shirdi on the world map. Shirdi is going to be the busiest airport in India due to Sai devotees coming here in the near future.”