PM Narendra Modi likely to address rally in Pune on November 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Pune on November 12 and will address a public rally for Mahayuti candidates, said a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. The Prime Minister’s tour plan is not finalised yet, most likely public rally in Pune will be held on November 12 at SP College, said a BJP leader. (HT FILE)

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Maharashtra and various public rallies are planned ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Sandeep Khardekar, the Mahayuti coordinator for Pune district, said, “The Prime Minister’s tour plan is not finalised yet, most likely public rally in Pune will be held on November 12 at SP College.”