News / Cities / Pune News / PM to visit Nashik on Jan 12, likely to hold roadshow

PM to visit Nashik on Jan 12, likely to hold roadshow

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Nashik on January 12, also possibly holding a roadshow. The event is said to be nonpolitical.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Nashik on January 12, where he will inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. (HT PHOTO)
Modi is also likely to hold a roadshow in Maharashtra’s pilgrimage town on that day. District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse and senior officials took a review of preparations on Friday ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Bhuse also visited Tapovan where Modi is likely to address the crowd. Earlier last week, Minister Girish Mahajan said the programme is nonpolitical.

