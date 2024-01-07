PM to visit Nashik on Jan 12, likely to hold roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Nashik on January 12, where he will inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Nashik on January 12, where he will inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. (HT PHOTO)

Modi is also likely to hold a roadshow in Maharashtra’s pilgrimage town on that day. District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse and senior officials took a review of preparations on Friday ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Bhuse also visited Tapovan where Modi is likely to address the crowd. Earlier last week, Minister Girish Mahajan said the programme is nonpolitical.