Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Over 5K kids, 800 expecting mothers immunised under Mission Indradhanush

Pune: Over 5K kids, 800 expecting mothers immunised under Mission Indradhanush

ByVicky Pathare
Aug 13, 2023 11:04 PM IST

Till August 10, 5,269 children aged up to six years and 812 expecting mothers were vaccinated for measles, diphtheria and pertussis in Pune city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under its first phase of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 immunisation programme has administered 6,081 doses at its hospitals and dispensaries, said officials.

The nationwide IMI 5.0 is a routine immunisation programme towards elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and rubella. (HT PHOTO)
The nationwide IMI 5.0 is a routine immunisation programme towards elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and rubella. (HT PHOTO)

PMC started its first phase of IMI on August 7 and till August 10, 5,269 children aged up to six years and 812 expecting mothers were vaccinated for measles, diphtheria and pertussis in Pune city. Since the launch of the campaign, 350 vaccination sessions have been conducted in the city.

As per the officials, the first phase of the campaign will continue till August 12. In the second phase, camps will be conducted between September 11 and September 16 and the third phase will be held between October 9 and October 14. The camps are held from 10 am to 5 pm, said health officials.

The nationwide IMI 5.0 is a routine immunisation programme towards elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and rubella.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, “Immunisation to expecting mothers and immediately after birth holds immense significance in safeguarding children against life-threatening infections. We urge citizens to come forward and get immunised.”

Dr Pawar said the health team is also conducting information, education and communication (IEC) activities to make the campaign successful.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, and city immunisation officer, said the programme has made special arrangements for community visits and immunisation of uncovered population.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out