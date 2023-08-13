Pune: Over 5K kids, 800 expecting mothers immunised under Mission Indradhanush

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under its first phase of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 immunisation programme has administered 6,081 doses at its hospitals and dispensaries, said officials. The nationwide IMI 5.0 is a routine immunisation programme towards elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and rubella. (HT PHOTO)

PMC started its first phase of IMI on August 7 and till August 10, 5,269 children aged up to six years and 812 expecting mothers were vaccinated for measles, diphtheria and pertussis in Pune city. Since the launch of the campaign, 350 vaccination sessions have been conducted in the city.

As per the officials, the first phase of the campaign will continue till August 12. In the second phase, camps will be conducted between September 11 and September 16 and the third phase will be held between October 9 and October 14. The camps are held from 10 am to 5 pm, said health officials.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, “Immunisation to expecting mothers and immediately after birth holds immense significance in safeguarding children against life-threatening infections. We urge citizens to come forward and get immunised.”

Dr Pawar said the health team is also conducting information, education and communication (IEC) activities to make the campaign successful.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, and city immunisation officer, said the programme has made special arrangements for community visits and immunisation of uncovered population.