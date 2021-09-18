PMC administration submits Taljai hills development plan to standing committee

PUNE: The Pune municipal administration has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for 107 acre at Taljai hill for approval of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee. The proposal at the green belt has invited opposition from environmentalists and residents.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which had earlier opposed the plan initiated by Aba Bagul of the Congress has also supported the Rs120 crore proposal.

The original project that includes seven theme gardens such as nakshatra, bamboo and local species also has a cricket stadium for women, gym, study room and solar panel-covered parking. A five-acre cricket stadium named Sa Du Shinde has already been developed on the hill.

Bagul said, “The plan was proposed in 2018 though leaders of some political parties opposed it. Now the administration has okayed the project and submitted it before the PMC standing committee for approval. Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has given nod to the plan and it is expected that all parties would approve the project. The project will be carried out in phase wise manner.”

The project invited controversy as some green activists challenged it. Following the opposition, various meetings were held in PMC regarding the project.

During a presentation of the project, NCP members Subhash Jagtap and Ashwini Kadam had challenged it. The project was on paper since 2018 because of opposition from political leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan inaugurated the Sa Du Shinde cricket stadium and Nakshatra garden. With several changes, Taljai hill has become a popular destination in the city amid with many citizens visiting it for walk.

In March this year, the state government sanctioned ₹13 crore for the development of forest and greenery on the hill.

Sources said that as Ajit Pawar held a meeting with party leaders recently to discuss the proposal. Following the meeting, party leaders said that the project could get a green signal this time. To protect environment, e-rickshaw facility has been proposed as part of the project.

Project highlight

DPR for development on 107 acre at Taljai hill awaits PMC approval

Total project area -107 acre

Project cost - Rs120 crore

Taljai hill land issue was sub-judice but later the court gave its nod to PMC to acquire it

Seven gardens proposed, including Nakshatra park and Bamboo park

- Sa Du Shinde cricket stadium developed on five acres

- Parking proposed with solar panel roof cover

- Stadium for woman

- E-rikshaw facility