Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC appoint area-wise contractors for tree trimming

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Tree-related incidents are a recurring issue in Pune every monsoon, with fallen branches obstructing roads and, in some cases, causing fatalities

With the early onset of the rainy season and increased risk of trees and branches falling, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a list of authorised contractors and designated officers for each area to address the issue promptly.

In light of this, and given the early rains, the PMC has instructed contractors and garden department staff to inspect and address potentially hazardous trees and dead branches. (HT)
In light of this, and given the early rains, the PMC has instructed contractors and garden department staff to inspect and address potentially hazardous trees and dead branches. (HT)

Ashok Ghorpade, head of the PMC garden department, stated, “During the rainy season, incidents of trees and branches falling become more frequent. We have provided a list of authorised tree-cutting contractors and tree officers for each ward. This will enable residents and societies to file complaints quickly, ensuring that the concerned authorities can respond immediately.”

Tree-related incidents are a recurring issue in Pune every monsoon, with fallen branches obstructing roads and, in some cases, causing fatalities. In light of this, and given the early rains, the PMC has instructed contractors and garden department staff to inspect and address potentially hazardous trees and dead branches.

Some housing societies have expressed concerns that tree trimming work has not been carried out this year. There are also fears of power outages, particularly in areas like Sahakarnagar and Padmavati, where branches are dangerously close to power lines.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC appoint area-wise contractors for tree trimming
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On