PMC appoint area-wise contractors for tree trimming

With the early onset of the rainy season and increased risk of trees and branches falling, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a list of authorised contractors and designated officers for each area to address the issue promptly. In light of this, and given the early rains, the PMC has instructed contractors and garden department staff to inspect and address potentially hazardous trees and dead branches. (HT)

Ashok Ghorpade, head of the PMC garden department, stated, “During the rainy season, incidents of trees and branches falling become more frequent. We have provided a list of authorised tree-cutting contractors and tree officers for each ward. This will enable residents and societies to file complaints quickly, ensuring that the concerned authorities can respond immediately.”

Tree-related incidents are a recurring issue in Pune every monsoon, with fallen branches obstructing roads and, in some cases, causing fatalities. In light of this, and given the early rains, the PMC has instructed contractors and garden department staff to inspect and address potentially hazardous trees and dead branches.

Some housing societies have expressed concerns that tree trimming work has not been carried out this year. There are also fears of power outages, particularly in areas like Sahakarnagar and Padmavati, where branches are dangerously close to power lines.