PMC appoints 135 teachers on contract basis
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed 135 primary teachers on a contract basis for its English medium schools in the civic limits. These teachers have been appointed for a period of six months.
They have joined duty from June 15 and will get Rs15,000 salary per month, said officials.
There are 51 English medium schools in PMC limits where these teachers have been appointed.
Meenakshi Raut, PMC school board administrative officer, said, “PMC had floated the advertisement for appointing teachers on a contract basis. The selection committee had shortlisted these teachers and taken approval from the municipal commissioner for the same.”
PMC school board officials requesting anonymity, said, “The demand for English medium schools is high. We are forced to close our Marathi medium schools due to fewer admissions.”
School board officials said that they did not have enough staff to teach English. By considering that PMC appointed teachers on a contract basis.
There were 186 PMC-run Marathi medium schools, a few of which have been shut in the last five years due to fewer admissions.
