PMC approves 97 crore for flyover, subway at Yerawada 

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Estimate Committee has approved ₹97 crore to build a flyover and a subway at Shastrinagar Chowk at Yerawada. The PMC plans to hold a stone-laying ceremony before the upcoming State Assembly elections. The Yerawad area is riddled with constant traffic snarls. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had instructed the municipal commissioner to expedite the planning and commencement of these projects, and accordingly, the Estimate Committee approved the project on Wednesday. The proposed subway at Shastrinagar Chowk will be a six-tier structure, with three lanes designated for vehicles travelling from Yerawada to Ahmednagar Road and another three lanes for vehicles heading towards Pune. The subway project is expected to cost ₹37 crore.

Additionally, a two-tier flyover is planned to facilitate the movement of vehicles from Kharadi and Vimannagar towards the golf club, with an estimated expenditure of ₹26 crore. An additional ₹18 crore will be allocated for other related works in the area.

These developments and the existing BRT route from Yerawada to Vimannagar are expected to bring much-needed relief to motorists. The upcoming double-decker flyover from Shirur to Ramwadi will also contribute to making city roads signal-free, significantly improving traffic flow in the future.

Commenting about the development, Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer of PMC’s project department said, “After approval of the project in the estimate committee, we will float the work tender and table it in the standing committee for approval. We will give a work order to the contractor after the standing committee sanctioned proposal.”

The flyover’s progress was delayed due to the absence of a no-objection certificate from the Department of Archaeology. After persistent follow-up of PMC, the National Department of Archaeology finally approved the flyover and subway projects in May.

Sunil Tingre, MLA of Wadgaonsheri, said, “The BRT from Yerawada to Vimannagar has helped ease traffic congestion on the city roads. To further reduce congestion at Shastrinagar Chowk, work on the flyover and subway will begin soon. The construction of a double-decker flyover from Shirur to Ramwadi will also start soon. This will eventually make the city’s roads free of traffic signals.”