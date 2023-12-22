PMC blacklists contractor for submitting fake documents

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has blacklisted a contractor for submitting fake documents as part of the tendering process for erecting sound barriers on the flyover near College of Engineering Pune (COEP). The flyover is located close to the COEP due to which the premier institute faces a lot of vehicle noise, disturbing both students and professors. Hence, the PMC decided to erect sound barriers to reduce the noise pollution. PMC blacklisted a contractor for submitting fake documents as part of the tendering process for erecting sound barriers on the flyover near CoEP. (HT PHOTO)

PMC additional city engineer, Srinivas Bonala, said, “We floated the tender for erecting sound barriers on the flyover near COEP. The Roycon Construction Company participated in the bidding. The process was online. While cross checking the documents, PMC found that some of the documents were fake.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“As the documents were fake, our department prepared a proposal to blacklist the contractor as per the terms and conditions of the tender documents. The proposal was put before the municipal commissioner’s office. The municipal commissioner’s office gave permission to blacklist the contractor.”

The blacklisted contractor will not be able to participate in any tendering process of the PMC.