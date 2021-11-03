Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC cancels fort building competition this year; on in PCMC
While some children have already begun the process of building the traditional mockup of forts within their housing society premises, they won’t be able to showcase their talent in the annual killa (fort) making competition usually organised by PMC
Children set up a fort built in the front yard of their house at Dattwadi in Akurdi on Tuesday. The PCMC fort building competition will take place this year.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By Prachi Bari

PUNE While some children have already begun the process of building the traditional mockup of forts within their housing society premises, they won’t be able to showcase their talent in the annual killa (fort) making contest usually organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Although the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has anounced their Killa Bandha contest for children, PMC has decided not to hold the competition as children are vulnerable to Covid.

The PCMC Smart City ‘s cultural and sports department, the Veerangana foundation, and the Sahaydri Prathisthan has planned the Swarajya Killa Banva competition. It will be held in thee parts, where participants can register on the Sarathi app until November 4, and then upload photos of their forts upto November 7.

According to a PCMC official, “There are numerous forts in Maharashtra and to remember the historical value, we have organised this competition.”

PMC’s gadren department who organise this competition in Pune said, “We will not be holding any fort building competition for children as they are vulnerable and not yet vaccinated. Besides, schools are yet to reopen for them to participate as a group.”

