PMC clears over 20 essential service proposals amid poll code

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) standing committee on Wednesday approved more than 20 proposals related to essential civic services, including water supply, electrical systems, solid waste management, healthcare and maintenance work. The approvals cover urgent works across the water supply, electrical, sanitation, waste management and civic maintenance departments; officials said. (FILE)

The approvals were issued following discussions with the civic administration to ensure that essential services are not disrupted during the election code of conduct; standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said on Wednesday. “After discussions with municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, the administration clarified that there will be no objection to approving urgent works related to water supply, pipelines, pumping systems and healthcare,” Bhimale said.

The approved works include repairs and maintenance of water pipelines under the Swargate water supply office in Gujarwadi Phata, Katraj-Kondhwa road area, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, and the newly-included New Dhayari area. The committee approved works to regulate water distribution in Balajinagar and Kashinath Patil Nagar, as well as in Khadakwasla, Nanded, Kirkatwadi, Sannas Nagar, Nandoshi and the newly-merged areas of Narhe. Two proposals worth around ₹49 lakh and ₹88 lakh were approved for supplying spare parts and carrying out repairs at pumps 5 and 8 at the Mundhwa jackwell and pump house. Besides, maintenance of motors, transformers, starters and other electrical equipment at the facility was also approved. The committee cleared repairs of VT pump sets and supply of spare parts at the old Lashkar water centre and the new Holkar and Chikhali water centres. For the Ganesh festival and other public events, the civic body approved a proposal worth around ₹69.85 lakh for supplying and maintaining mobile toilets. Another proposal worth around ₹79.94 lakh was approved for providing Hyva tippers to transport reject waste generated at various waste-processing plants to scientific landfill sites. The committee approved works worth around ₹69.34 lakh for improvements at the Balgandharva Rangmandir. Maintenance and repairs worth around ₹76.56 lakh were approved in ward 3, covering areas such as Viman Nagar, Somnath Nagar, Sanjay Park and Burmashell. A proposal worth around ₹81.77 lakh was cleared for daily operation of water-supply valves in ward 11. The committee approved works for daily valve operations from Janata Vasahat and Dandekar Bridge to Rajaram Bridge, along with water distribution management in newly-included areas. The approvals cover urgent works across the water supply, electrical, sanitation, waste management and civic maintenance departments; officials said.