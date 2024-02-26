PMC collects 1.5 crore property tax dues on Day 1 of name, shame campaign

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recovered ₹1.50 crore from property tax defaulters’ on the first day of its naming and shaming drive by playing band in front of homes and offices on Monday. It was the civic body’s first such campaign after the Covid pandemic. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recovered ₹ 1.50 crore from property tax defaulters’ on the first day of its naming and shaming drive. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC property tax department, said, “The civic body is also using various legal measures to recover dues. Since last three days, PMC has sealed 30 properties and recovered dues worth ₹9.25 crore.”

One of the officers from property tax department said on anonymity, “As everybody wants to keep their image clean in neighbourhood, they pay property tax dues after a brass band plays in front of homes.”

The civic body has received ₹1,968 crore property tax till Monday evening in the financial year 2023-24.