 PMC collects ₹1.5 crore property tax dues on Day 1 of name, shame campaign - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / PMC collects 1.5 crore property tax dues on Day 1 of name, shame campaign

PMC collects 1.5 crore property tax dues on Day 1 of name, shame campaign

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The civic body has received ₹1,968 crore property tax till Monday evening in the financial year 2023-24.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recovered 1.50 crore from property tax defaulters’ on the first day of its naming and shaming drive by playing band in front of homes and offices on Monday. It was the civic body’s first such campaign after the Covid pandemic.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore from property tax defaulters’ on the first day of its naming and shaming drive. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recovered 1.50 crore from property tax defaulters’ on the first day of its naming and shaming drive. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC property tax department, said, “The civic body is also using various legal measures to recover dues. Since last three days, PMC has sealed 30 properties and recovered dues worth 9.25 crore.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of the officers from property tax department said on anonymity, “As everybody wants to keep their image clean in neighbourhood, they pay property tax dues after a brass band plays in front of homes.”

The civic body has received 1,968 crore property tax till Monday evening in the financial year 2023-24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On