PMC commissioner orders ward officers to update citizens about development works 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale has directed all the ward offices to upload details of development works undertaken and the expenditure incurred. The decision was taken following complaints about the non-transparent work culture of the civic body.

In an order dated February 15, the commissioner stated that all the ward officers must prepare a detailed note for the development work undertaken for the current financial year which must include details like budget provision, tendering process, office General Resolution (GR), contractors names, work progress details, data of work completion, details of actual work completed on ground, officers monitoring and supervising the project and their staff etc.

The PMC administration maintained that since the appointment of an administrator to look over the city municipal corporation area, the residents had been sending the complaints directly to the commissioner’s office as their work was not being done at the ward office level.

Joint commissioner B P Prithviraj said, “The citizens can view the work details and get their queries addressed at the respective ward offices,”

Social activist Sanmeet Panigraha alleged that there were several pending development works related to drainage and roads in the area which the PMC had ignored for years.

“Since the administrator rules, things have gone from bad to worse. The ward office is the least cooperative when it comes to addressing the citizens’ woes. We registered many complaints to the PMC commissioner’s office, but nothing has happened on that,” he said.

Civic rights activist Jaymala Dhankikar said “I’m extremely disappointed with the PMC ward office, which has proven to be a failure in addressing the civic amenities issues faced by the people. Despite repeated complaints, they have consistently failed to take action, leaving citizens to suffer.”