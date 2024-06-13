PMC commissioner warns of stern action against violators 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has instructed officials to file criminal complaints and take strict action against internet service provider companies for illegally laying cables through stormwater lines. When road department officials came to know that an internet service provider contractor staff reconnected cables in the Sinhagad road area, they rushed to the spot and again cut the cables. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

On Wednesday, civic officials continued with action against private operators for using stormwater lines to lay unauthorised cables.

When road department officials came to know that an internet service provider contractor staff reconnected cables in the Sinhagad road area, they rushed to the spot and again cut the cables.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “We will take strong action against the concerned person and company and file a criminal complaint.”

Naresh Raikar, deputy engineer, PMC road department, said, “We filed a police complaint against an unidentified person at Parvati police station. Tomorrow (on Thursday), we will file another complaint at Sinhagad Road police station, mentioning specific names of people and internet service providers.”

Meanwhile, Bhosale conducted meetings with all department heads and assistant municipal commissioner of 15 ward offices. He gave strict instructions to review the pre-monsoon work in their respective areas.

“Officials need to make sure the contractor finishes the remaining pre-monsoon work on time,” he said.