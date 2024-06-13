 PMC commissioner warns of stern action against violators  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC commissioner warns of stern action against violators 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 13, 2024 06:38 AM IST

On Wednesday, civic officials continued with action against private operators for using stormwater lines to lay unauthorised cables

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has instructed officials to file criminal complaints and take strict action against internet service provider companies for illegally laying cables through stormwater lines.

When road department officials came to know that an internet service provider contractor staff reconnected cables in the Sinhagad road area, they rushed to the spot and again cut the cables. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)
When road department officials came to know that an internet service provider contractor staff reconnected cables in the Sinhagad road area, they rushed to the spot and again cut the cables. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

On Wednesday, civic officials continued with action against private operators for using stormwater lines to lay unauthorised cables.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

When road department officials came to know that an internet service provider contractor staff reconnected cables in the Sinhagad road area, they rushed to the spot and again cut the cables.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “We will take strong action against the concerned person and company and file a criminal complaint.”

Naresh Raikar, deputy engineer, PMC road department, said, “We filed a police complaint against an unidentified person at Parvati police station. Tomorrow (on Thursday), we will file another complaint at Sinhagad Road police station, mentioning specific names of people and internet service providers.”

Meanwhile, Bhosale conducted meetings with all department heads and assistant municipal commissioner of 15 ward offices. He gave strict instructions to review the pre-monsoon work in their respective areas.

“Officials need to make sure the contractor finishes the remaining pre-monsoon work on time,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMC commissioner warns of stern action against violators 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On