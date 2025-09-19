PMC crackdown on illegal encroachments

Pune: Heavy rains did not deter the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from carrying out anti-encroachment drives across the city on Thursday. A-JCB-machine-demolishing-encroachments-during-an-anti-encroachment-drive-in-the-city-JS-Grewal-HT

The Aundh Baner ward office targeted illegal structures in areas from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk to Khadki Railway station, and between Bhau Patil Road and Harris Bridge. Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar ward offices also removed encroachments in their areas, including Katraj Chowk, on Thursday.

According to the civic officials, 98 illegal sheds were removed by the staff of the building permission department and ward offices under the supervision of Sandeep Khalate, head, PMC anti-encroachment department and Surekha Bhange, regional ward officer.