PMC cuts off 178 illegal water connections

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cut off as many as 178 illegal water connections, including 26 connections used for construction purposes, in the month of April alone. In so doing, the civic body hopes to maintain water pressure in the farthest areas of the city that are currently facing severe water shortage. A majority of the complaints (30) were received from the Hadapsar area. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier, the PMC received several complaints regarding inadequate water supply from the tail ends of the city that were merged with the PMC not very long ago. A majority of the complaints (30) were received from the Hadapsar area.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Prasana Joshi, superintendent engineer of the PMC water supply department, said, “In the month of April, we cut off 178 illegal water connections in different parts of the city. During visits by our engineers, illegal connections were found disturbing the water supply and creating hurdles in the supply of water to the tail parts.”

“We also cut off water connections in areas falling under the SNDT water treatment plant that was using tap water for construction purposes. We supply tap water to the labour camp. We found a tap water pipe placed in the water tank. We will continue to cut off illegal water connections on a regular basis,” Joshi said.

Presently, there is around nine thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water in all four dams of the Khadakwasla chain, which is over 2 TMC less as compared to the corresponding period last year. The Pune district collector has already given strict instructions that water be used judiciously given the situation.

Maximum illegal connections in Keshav Nagar

A majority of the complaints regarding inadequate water supply were received from Keshav Nagar. The civic body found that residents and cow shed owners in Kumbharwada had taken illegal water connections due to which the tail parts were suffering. The PMC subsequently cut off 45 such unauthorised connections.

Currently, the 34 merged (with the PMC) villages are facing severe water shortage. To the extent that some areas are opting for tanker water once or even twice every week.