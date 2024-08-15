PMC demolishes encroachments in Balewadi, Pashan   

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday undertook anti-encroachment action in the Baner and Pashan areas. The drive targeted illegal structures and establishments on Balewadi High Street and surrounding areas. The PMC building permission department and Baner Regional Ward office cleared the footpaths and roads in illegal establishments. Last month, the civic officials carried out a similar drive against illegal structures in Hadapsar, Kothrud and Deccan areas. (HT PHOTO)

During the action, staffers removed illegal banners, and structures encroaching footpaths and roadsides, clearing almost 14,000 sq feet of encroachments.

PMC officials used JCBs and removed the encroachments from the front and side margins.

Commenting about the development, PMC junior engineer J B Pawar said, “The PMC building permission department and Baner Regional Ward office initiated the action in Baner. Tin shades and steelwork had been demolished and around 14,000 sq feet area was freed from encroachments.”

Similarly, PMC took action against three farmhouses at Pashan, which are under the HEMRL restriction zone area. HEMRL had filed a complaint against these properties with the PMC.