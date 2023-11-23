close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / PMC denies Diwali bonus to contract staff

PMC denies Diwali bonus to contract staff

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2023 09:32 AM IST

NCP MP Vandana Chavan and party's urban cell head Nitin Kadam raised the issue of denial of Diwali bonus to PMC contract staff. PMC has passed the responsibility to contractors.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament (MP) Vandana Chavan and the party’s urban cell head Nitin Kadam raised the issue of denial of Diwali bonus to municipal contract staff with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

The leaders said that PMC has passed the responsibility of paying Diwali bonus to staff to their contractors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The leaders said that PMC has passed the responsibility of paying Diwali bonus to staff to their contractors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Kadam said, “Before the festival, the civic staff had staged a protest demanding Diwali bonus. Though the civic administration had assured to give the staff festival bonus, they reneged on their promise. The civic body employs more than 7,000 workers on contract.”

The leaders said that PMC has passed the responsibility of paying Diwali bonus to staff to their contractors.

“I raised the issue with PMC labour welfare officer Nitin Kenjale. The labour welfare office stated that no additional benefit will be given to staff on contract. PMC issued a circular instructing contractors to provide bonus to their employees,” he said.

The NCP leader said that he will soon meet municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner to address the issue of giving Diwali benefits to municipal contract staff.

