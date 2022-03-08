PMC draft budget: ₹500 crore for basic infrastructure development of 34 merged villages
PUNE The PMC has made an allocation of ₹500 crore in its draft budget, which was tabled on Monday, for developing basic amenities in 34 recently merged villages. Most of these villages lack basic infrastructure like roads, sanitation, electricity, garbage, drainage and other civic amenities.
PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the allocation has been made to ensure that there is strong infrastructural development in these villages.
Besides additional funds will be made available for the development of new regional ward offices including payment for their salaries and maintaining other establishment costs, said officials.
Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director Wagholi Housing Societies’ Association said, “The budgetary allocation made for the development of merged villages is very less and we expect the PMC to invest an amount equal to the annual taxes being paid to the government. Already obnoxious pollution is destroying Wagholi and basic infrastructure is missing. Civic infrastructure for Wagholi is a very heavy investment and large budgetary allocation must be made to provide the basic amenities for the area.”
Budgetary provisions for some projects
₹150 crore- creation of a water supply master plan
₹100 crore- waste water management for 11 villages
₹100 crore- waste water treatment plant project
₹13 crore- water supply infrastructure in 23 villages
₹9.40 crore- 11 villages
₹ 7.20 crore- waste management project
₹4.75 crore- water lifting projects at Wagholi, Shivane,Kondhawe-Dhawade and Uttamnagar
₹4 crore- graveyards and crematoriums
₹3 crore- street electricity
₹3 crore- hospital in Wagholi
₹1.12 crore- drainage repairs
₹1 crore- crematorium at new Ahiregaon,
₹10 lakh- small water works infrastructure in 10 villages
