Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC draft budget: 500 crore for basic infrastructure development of 34 merged villages
pune news

PMC draft budget: 500 crore for basic infrastructure development of 34 merged villages

PUNE The PMC has made an allocation of 500 crore in its draft budget, which was tabled on Monday, for developing basic amenities in 34 recently merged villages
Most of these villages lack basic infrastructure like roads, sanitation, electricity, garbage, drainage and other civic amenities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Most of these villages lack basic infrastructure like roads, sanitation, electricity, garbage, drainage and other civic amenities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 08:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The PMC has made an allocation of 500 crore in its draft budget, which was tabled on Monday, for developing basic amenities in 34 recently merged villages. Most of these villages lack basic infrastructure like roads, sanitation, electricity, garbage, drainage and other civic amenities.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the allocation has been made to ensure that there is strong infrastructural development in these villages.

Besides additional funds will be made available for the development of new regional ward offices including payment for their salaries and maintaining other establishment costs, said officials.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director Wagholi Housing Societies’ Association said, “The budgetary allocation made for the development of merged villages is very less and we expect the PMC to invest an amount equal to the annual taxes being paid to the government. Already obnoxious pollution is destroying Wagholi and basic infrastructure is missing. Civic infrastructure for Wagholi is a very heavy investment and large budgetary allocation must be made to provide the basic amenities for the area.”

Budgetary provisions for some projects

150 crore- creation of a water supply master plan

100 crore- waste water management for 11 villages

100 crore- waste water treatment plant project

13 crore- water supply infrastructure in 23 villages

9.40 crore- 11 villages

7.20 crore- waste management project

4.75 crore- water lifting projects at Wagholi, Shivane,Kondhawe-Dhawade and Uttamnagar

4 crore- graveyards and crematoriums

3 crore- street electricity

3 crore- hospital in Wagholi

1.12 crore- drainage repairs

1 crore- crematorium at new Ahiregaon,

10 lakh- small water works infrastructure in 10 villages

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out