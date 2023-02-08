Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC encroachment team attacked by locals, case registered

PMC encroachment team attacked by locals, case registered

pune news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:49 PM IST

At around 1 pm, a woman along with four-five men gathered a crowd of around 40-50 people and started pelting stones

The incident took place on Spicer Shagvi road in Aundh on Tuesday at around 1:00 pm during an anti-encroachment drive in Aundh. (HT PHOTO)
The incident took place on Spicer Shagvi road in Aundh on Tuesday at around 1:00 pm during an anti-encroachment drive in Aundh. (HT PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The Pune police has registered a case after a team of Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) encroachment department was attacked by a local mob during an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, said police officials

The incident took place on Spicer Shagvi road in Aundh on Tuesday at around 1:00 pm during an anti-encroachment drive in Aundh.

Gajanan Sarane officer from PMC anti-encroachment department said, “We began the drive at 11 am. The drive continued smoothly for two hours despite opposition from locals. At around 1 pm, a woman along with four-five men gathered a crowd of around 40-50 people and started pelting stones. The staff was manhandled and abused by an angry mob.

After the incident, the PMC team rushed to Chaturshrungi police station to register a case in the matter.

Babasaheb Zharekar, assistant police inspector said, “As per the complaint filed by the Sarane we have registered a case under relevant section and as of now one person has been arrested.”

A case has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station under sections 353,332,143,147,148,149,504,506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

