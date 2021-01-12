IND USA
PMC finalises 16 vaccination centres in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finalised 16 vaccination centres at government and private hospitals in the city for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finalised 16 vaccination centres at government and private hospitals in the city for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The civic body will clarify if it plans on increasing the number of centres in the future if required. The vaccination will be administered beginning January 16, 2021. However, the central and state government are yet to clarify the details of the arrival of the vaccine and the mode of transportation.

Rubal Agrawal, PMC additional commissioner said, “We have finalised and sorted out 16 centres where the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered. Until date, we’ve sent information of around 34,000 health workers to the state government which are mainly working in government as well as private hospitals.”

According to Agarwal, the jumbo hospital on the COEP ground has been included in the list but it might close down soon.

“We have planned to extend the number of vaccination centres from 16 to 99 in the coming days as per requirement,” she said.

In the first phase, the PMC will administer the double-dose vaccine to 52,707 health workers. Therefore, the number of vaccine doses that will be required are 1, 15,825.

A total of 11,074 health workers working in government hospitals, urban health centres and maternity homes and 41,628 health workers working in private hospitals will be prioritised for the doses.

The PMC has organised a training session on Wednesday. As per the guidelines, a single vaccination centre can administer the vaccine to a total of 100 people in a day.

The civic body will set up 99 booths at these 16 centres, and 402 employees will be tasked with completing the job.

Four private hospitals, including the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Noble Hospital and Joshi Hospital will have vaccination centres.

According to the PMC health officials, the priority order for the vaccination has been fixed. Around 1.5 lakh citizens are to be vaccinated on a priority basis. The doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and frontline workers will be vaccinated first.

The PMC does not have information about the number of vaccines; however, as per the state government directives, the civic body has sent details of health workers to the state.

According to top state government health department officials, the central government will purchase vaccine from companies and a quota will be allocated to each state. Subsequently, the state will decide the priority city and disburse vaccine to cities or local bodies.

