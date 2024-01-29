PMC flags Maha-Metro for unpaid property tax

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken notice that Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), which started operating in March 2023, has not paid a single penny for property tax towards its Metro stations and other properties in the city. The civic body anticipates collecting approximately ₹ 20 crore in taxes each year from the Metro authorities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has contacted the Metro authority, conveying to them about the outstanding dues. On the other hand, Maha-Metro has suggested that PMC consult the Union government before imposing taxes, as the Maha-Metro is a government entity.

As per information, the PMC property tax department has decided to impose taxes on 18 metro stations, two depots, and other properties owned by Maha Metro Rail Corporation.

The civic body anticipates collecting approximately ₹20 crore in taxes each year from the Metro authorities. The taxes will be calculated based on the annual rateable value of the properties, as stated by PMC officials.

Ajeet Deshmukh, head of the Property tax department of PMC said, “We have consulted the state urban development department and they have guided us that PMC can levy property tax as per rule. Therefore, we have decided to send a letter to Maha-Metro to provide details of properties and occupancy certificates, and other documents so that we can levy charges. We can levy property tax for office and commercial activities of Maha-Metro.”

Reacting to the development, Hemant Sonawane, executive director of Maha-Metro said, “Maha-Metro is a government body and PMC should have to take advice from the Union government.”

On their part, the PMC officials noted that Maha Metro, while operating within its limits, lacks documentation proving its status as a Central or State government project.