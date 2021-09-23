PMC GB okays Swargate to Katraj underground Metro route

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), at its general body meeting on Wednesday, cleared the extension of the underground metro rail route from Swargate to Katraj, a distance of 5.4km.

This will be part of the official Nigdi to Katraj metro route, effectively a new route for Pune.

As the central government decided to reduce its financial share for the proposed Swargate-Katraj stretch, the general body had to ratify the proposal again, which will now move to state government. Once the state government clears it, the proposal will move to the Centre, whose clearance will allow the work to begin.

Maha-Metro officer Atul Gadgil said, “Permission is due from the Maharashtra government and then it would take three months to get permission from the central government. The work should be able to start by July 2022.”

Gadgil added, “Originally, the first corridor was between PCMC and Swargate, but now PMC has given the nod for the route between Swargate and Katraj. PCMC also allowed it to run upto Nigdi on that end. It will be now known as the Nigdi to Katraj route. From Swargate to Katraj, Maha-Metro has recommended it all be underground.”

On permission from the centre, a Maha-Metro official requesting anonymity said, “The central government will bear 10 per cent of the cost rather than 20 per cent because it is an extension to the original plan. Hence, the Urban development department can give the ok for this proposal. There is no need for it to go before the Union cabinet.”