PMC has no funds to repair faulty signals

PUNE Citizens and activists have raised concerns as no funds have been allotted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) electricity department for signal repair works. Citizens and activists have raised concerns as no funds have been allotted by PMC electricity department for signal repair works. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

There are around 250 traffic signals installed at important junctions and roads in the city to streamline traffic. Of them, 125 signals have been installed under the Smart City initiative and their repairs and maintenance will be undertaken by the state government’s Smart City Mission department, while the rest must be taken care of by the PMC.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the laid down guidelines, the electrical department carries out signal repair works especially during monsoon which sees frequent breakdown of signals across the city.

Saleem Mulla, an activist, said, “Monsoon is just around the corner and the administration is moving at a sluggish pace. The traffic movement of hundreds of commuters should not be halted due to a lack of repairs of failed signals. The administration must take effective steps in this regard.”

Realising that the budgetary allocation has not been done, the administration has sprung into action and is preparing a proposal seeking sanction from the standing committee for the same.

Sriniwas Kandul, head, electricity department, PMC, said, “It has come to our notice that there was no budgetary allocation for signal repair work after which we have sent a letter to the commissioner seeking funds.”