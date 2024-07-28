PMC has one pre-natal scans facility to test Zika infection despite rise in cases

Even as the city has reported 39 Zika positive cases, including 13 pregnant women, only one Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run facility provides nuchal translucency (NT) and anomaly scans facility. The pre-natal tests are required to rule out the virus infection that poses a threat to expecting mothers and can cause adverse pregnancy outcomes, including congenital Zika syndrome, Guillain-Barre syndrome and microcephaly. The screening helps to determine the presence of rare conditions, including those of the brain, spine, limbs, neck, chest, lungs and heart. (HT PHOTO)

Anomaly scan is performed between 18 and 22 weeks of pregnancy to check the physical development of the foetus and can detect certain congenital disorders and major anatomical abnormalities. The screening helps to determine the presence of rare conditions, including those of the brain, spine, limbs, neck, chest, lungs and heart. The nuchal translucency (NT) test is done between 11 and 13 weeks and helps determine the chances of baby having chromosomal abnormalities.

Though PMC has regular ultrasound facilities at around 15 hospitals, the NT and anomaly scans are available only at Kamala Nehru Hospital. The PMC health department has only two doctors trained to conduct advanced ultrasound tests as 17 posts of radiologists remain vacant. In several PMC-run hospitals, ultrasound machines are available, but tests could not be conducted due to non-availability of experts or trained doctors, said civic officials.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “The civic facility of ultrasound is available free of cost at 15 healthcare facilities, but advanced tests are carried out only at one hospital. We have two doctors to conduct advanced tests. We had issued advertisement for appointment of radiologists twice but there was no response.”

Dr Lata Trimbake, medical superintendent, PMC maternity homes PMC, said, “We advise expected mothers to get NT and anomaly scans. There is a shortage of radiologists in municipal hospitals.”

Currently, there are 3,795 expecting mothers residing in active Zika transmission areas of the city. According to the central government guidelines, all pregnant women from Zika-affected regions should undergo two ultrasound examinations. The first between 18-20 weeks of pregnancy, and the second between 28-30 weeks of gestation. Anomaly and NT scans are recommended to rule out congenital disorders, abnormality or adverse pregnancy outcomes due to the virus infection, said officials.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), Zika virus transmission can occur through mosquito bites, from mother to foetus, and during sexual transmission.