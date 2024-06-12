PMC helpline for patients’ grievances ineffective: Citizens

The grievance redressal cell helpline number started by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to address complaints of violation of rights and responsibilities of patients by private hospitals is ineffective, according to citizens and activists who claim that they have been unable to contact this number for the past five months. As per the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021, it is mandatory for a local body issuing nursing home licenses to have a grievance redressal cell and tollfree helpline number to address complaints of violation of rights and responsibilities of patients and registered nursing homes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021, it is mandatory for a local body issuing nursing home licenses to have a grievance redressal cell and tollfree helpline number to address complaints of violation of rights and responsibilities of patients and registered nursing homes.

PMC had started its tollfree helpline number 1800 233 4151 in April last year. So far, the number has received only 36 complaints from patients, and this year as the helpline has not been working, only one patient has been able to raise a complaint.

Vinod Shende, health activist of the Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, said that the helpline number has not been working for the past six months. “We had even brought this to the notice of PMC but the health department has turned a blind eye towards the issue. Citizens are unable to raise complaints with the civic body due to the condition of the helpline. Calls get disconnected in two to three rings,” Shende said.

PMC oversees 899 hospitals registered under the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021. The meagre number of complaints, not to mention only one complaint in 2024, raises doubts over the effective implementation of the Nursing Home Act by the respective health officials.

A resident of Navi Peth and grandfather of a newborn baby on condition of anonymity said, “My newborn granddaughter required a ventilator and CPAP machine due to complications and was shifted from Kamala Nehru Hospital to a private hospital at Ahmednagar Road. Due to the unavailability of a ventilator at any government facility, we were forced to shift the baby to a private facility.”

He further said that the bill amount was exponentially high and they could not afford to pay the bill and requested a discount. “The hospital was not ready to give a discount and kept the newborn baby hostage for the sake of the bill. However, when we approached the grievance redressal cell of the PMC health department, they said such complaints are not taken by PMC,” he said.

Dr Manisha Naik, assistant health officer of PMC and head of the grievance cell, said that a total 36 complaints have been received by the grievance cell and all of them have been resolved.

“There was no major violation found on the part of the hospital and no notice was issued to any hospital. There is a technical problem with the number from the telecom company. We have informed them and the problem will be solved,” she said.

Interestingly, the entire health department was unaware that the helpline wasn’t working till it was brought to their notice. PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has assured that he will look into the issue and take corrective action.

Ravindra Binwade, additional municipal commissioner, said that the entire details and records of the helpline number will be checked and after investigation, action will be taken. “Also, we need to find the reason why the number has an issue and the same went unnoticed for so long,” he said.