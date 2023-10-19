PMC initiates steps to form joint panel, tighten noose around illegal rooftop restaurants

As instructed by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process to form a joint committee to take action against unauthorised rooftop restaurants. There are few rooftop hotels which get permission but many hotels illegally start such service. It causes a nuisance in the surrounding residential areas, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Officials from the civic body, excise and police department will be a part of the committee.

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, on Thursday, said, “We wrote a letter to the district collector and also requested him to cancel the license of rooftop hotels selling liquor illegally .”

According to the commissioner, PMC had taken action against 90 rooftop hotels in the city in the last month.

“We found that despite conducting the drive, some of these hotels started operations again. The administration had taken serious note of it and now we plan to take action through the excise department,” said Kumar.

Recently, Pawar held a meeting with officials and discussed ways to deal with illegal rooftop restaurants. It was decided in the meeting that the excise department, which issues liquor selling permission, will suspend the licence of such restaurants.

