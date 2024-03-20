PMC issues heat-stroke advisory

Amidst the rising temperature in the city, the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued an advisory for the prevention of heatstroke for the citizens. As per IMD reports, the city is currently witnessing maximum temperatures in the range of 35 degrees Celsius, and in anticipation of further rise in the mercury, the civic body has issued a warning, urging citizens to follow general precautions. Commenting on the issue, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, Health officer, PMC, said, citizens should avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, and keep themselves hydrated. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat stress and heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk and should take additional precautions, the officials said.

Heat stroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature due to exposure to heat.

“Wear lightweight, light-coloured, comfortable, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, an umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun. Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high,” he said.

As per officials, citizens should seek a doctor immediately if they faint. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, lime water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to rehydrate the body.

Anupam Kashyapi head of the Weather and Forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, a low-pressure belt is lying between Northeastern Uttar Pradesh and to Eastern Vidarbha region and a western disturbance is active in the western part of the country. In Konkan & Goa, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada meteorological subdivision, dry weather is expected for the next 4-5 days. In Vidarbha, too dry weather is likely to be experienced from the next 24 hours onwards. In the next few days, the minimum temperature is likely to increase slightly. However, a significant increase can be experienced in maximum temperature in the upcoming days.”